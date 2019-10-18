Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.64

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.64 and last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 68344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

OMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.38 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 603.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 168.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 22.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 21.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

