G&S Capital LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $851,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 491.7% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 162,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 135,330 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

