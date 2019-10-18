G&S Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,424 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,342 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $98,692,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,124,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,061,000 after purchasing an additional 420,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 145.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,128,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,061,000 after purchasing an additional 668,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 695,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. 19,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,744. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

