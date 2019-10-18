G&S Capital LLC Has $9.57 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. G&S Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,275 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,711,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,160,000 after purchasing an additional 941,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after buying an additional 706,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,063,000 after buying an additional 532,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,585,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,228,000 after buying an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.27. 72,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,658. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.