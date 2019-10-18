G&S Capital LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,693. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $383.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.71 and its 200-day moving average is $329.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

