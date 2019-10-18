GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) vs. China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Head to Head Comparison

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

7.2% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Online Education Group and GSX Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $166.61 million 0.85 -$60.61 million N/A N/A GSX Techedu $59.20 million 56.62 $2.93 million N/A N/A

GSX Techedu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Online Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group -25.48% N/A -31.25% GSX Techedu N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Online Education Group and GSX Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GSX Techedu 0 0 2 0 3.00

GSX Techedu has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.84%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Summary

GSX Techedu beats China Online Education Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.