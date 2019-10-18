Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million.

NASDAQ:GFED traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

GFED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

