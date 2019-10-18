GuccioneCoin (GCC) Market Cap Reaches $40,365.00

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. GuccioneCoin has a market capitalization of $40,365.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GuccioneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GuccioneCoin Coin Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC. The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com.

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

GuccioneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GuccioneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GuccioneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

