Guggenheim Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)

Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $196.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.61.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $185.23 on Tuesday. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $186.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 230.09%. The company had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CAO Glenda M. Citragno sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $410,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total transaction of $729,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,395.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,790 shares of company stock worth $10,602,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

