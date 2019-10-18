H. Lee Hastings III Sells 3,000 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $71.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,007,000 after purchasing an additional 198,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $12,535,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,305,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,005,000 after purchasing an additional 78,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $2,564,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

