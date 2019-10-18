Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

HALL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. 755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,805. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Naveen Anand bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $106,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1,236.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 63.5% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,193,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.