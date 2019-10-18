Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

HARL opened at $23.10 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

