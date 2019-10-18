Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,052 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 36.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 281,293 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 196,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 45.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 371,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.54. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 15,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $46,925.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 112,877 shares of company stock worth $293,742 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

