Harvey Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.82. The stock had a trading volume of 274,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,483. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $304.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.70.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

