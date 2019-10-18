Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $57.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.