Harvey Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of NYSE:LK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 457,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,985. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.21. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $27.12.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. Luckin Coffee’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Luckin Coffee Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

