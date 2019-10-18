Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $207,755.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,970.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.90 or 0.02182990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.72 or 0.02683136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00671351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00725181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00055751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00458084 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 10,478,472 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

