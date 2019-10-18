Hays (LON:HAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 168.33 ($2.20).

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.11) on Tuesday. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.19). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.87. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.29 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. This represents a yield of 6.01%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In other Hays news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £133,987.50 ($175,078.40). Also, insider Peter Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £13,900 ($18,162.81).

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

