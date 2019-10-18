Head to Head Comparison: Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) & Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) and Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Red Lion Hotels and Wyndham Destinations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Lion Hotels -4.41% -8.48% -5.55% Wyndham Destinations 11.67% -90.37% 6.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Lion Hotels and Wyndham Destinations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Lion Hotels $135.85 million 1.18 $1.96 million ($0.45) -14.18 Wyndham Destinations $3.93 billion 1.08 $672.00 million $4.69 9.84

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than Red Lion Hotels. Red Lion Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wyndham Destinations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Red Lion Hotels and Wyndham Destinations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Lion Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wyndham Destinations 0 4 5 0 2.56

Red Lion Hotels presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus target price of $58.08, indicating a potential upside of 25.80%. Given Red Lion Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Red Lion Hotels is more favorable than Wyndham Destinations.

Risk and Volatility

Red Lion Hotels has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Red Lion Hotels does not pay a dividend. Wyndham Destinations pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats Red Lion Hotels on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands. It also develops technology and system offerings for the hospitality industry. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 1,318 franchised hotels, including a total of 83,800 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. Red Lion Hotels Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

