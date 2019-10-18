Head-To-Head Contrast: Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) versus FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and FOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central European Media Enterprises 26.41% 53.04% 8.34% FOX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Central European Media Enterprises and FOX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central European Media Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A FOX 1 0 1 0 2.00

FOX has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.03%. Given FOX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FOX is more favorable than Central European Media Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and FOX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central European Media Enterprises $703.91 million 1.77 $157.69 million N/A N/A FOX $11.39 billion 1.72 $1.60 billion N/A N/A

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than Central European Media Enterprises.

Dividends

FOX pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Central European Media Enterprises does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of FOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FOX beats Central European Media Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Warner Media, LLC.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; and Big Ten Network. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment. This segment owns and operates 28 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Fox Corporation operates independently of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as of March 19, 2019.

