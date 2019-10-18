Head to Head Contrast: Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) and TFS Financial (OTCMKTS:TFSL)

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Frederick County Bancorp (MD) alerts:

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. TFS Financial pays out 337.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.97% N/A N/A TFS Financial 16.26% 4.62% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and TFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 2.85 $2.96 million N/A N/A TFS Financial $464.58 million 9.03 $85.40 million $0.32 57.75

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Risk & Volatility

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; and provision of escrow and settlement services. It provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.