Hedera Hashgraph Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $21.65 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,515,764 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

