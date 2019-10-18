Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,767,000 after buying an additional 490,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $19,500,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 107.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after buying an additional 374,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 18.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,156,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,172,000 after buying an additional 339,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12,405.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 275,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of HP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. 36,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,303. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $68.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

