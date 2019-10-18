Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.81 million, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $117,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,525.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,796 shares of company stock valued at $232,716 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.