Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Heska in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Heska from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Heska presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.05 million, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. Heska has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.19 million. Heska had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Heska will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Heska by 422.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 34,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 28,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heska by 1,229.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

