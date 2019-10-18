Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02), approximately 5,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 202,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

In other Hibernia REIT news, insider Kevin Nowlan sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £1,208,000 ($1,578,465.96).

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.