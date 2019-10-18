Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02), approximately 5,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 202,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78.
In other Hibernia REIT news, insider Kevin Nowlan sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £1,208,000 ($1,578,465.96).
About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)
Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.
