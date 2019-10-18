Highwater Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for 0.9% of Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 782,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,222,000 after buying an additional 508,554 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after buying an additional 339,169 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $73,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $355.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

