Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,204.16

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,204.16 and traded as high as $1,283.00. Hill & Smith shares last traded at $1,267.00, with a volume of 56,209 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,205.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,204.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.