Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 796.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 175,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 240.2% during the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 149,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 105,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10,102.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 103,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.11. 2,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $130.83.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

