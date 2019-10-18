HM Capital Management LLC Purchases 107 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,409. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

