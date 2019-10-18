Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 48.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 22.0% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.97. 1,441,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,174. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.69 and a 200-day moving average of $210.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.