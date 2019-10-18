Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.94. The firm has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

