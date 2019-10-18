Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.7% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.97. 1,441,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.17. The company has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

