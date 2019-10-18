HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of HomeStreet worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 14.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 270,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 143.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 71.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $2,854,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $2,725,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.18. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.66. HomeStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

