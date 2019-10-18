Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HON opened at $168.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average is $168.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.09.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

