Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.7-36.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.94 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY19 guidance to $8.10-8.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.09.

Shares of HON opened at $164.91 on Friday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average is $168.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

