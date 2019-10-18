Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 175,000 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. Healthcare Services Group accounts for 2.0% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,371. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

