Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

NYSE:HST traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,948. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.34.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

