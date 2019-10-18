HSBC Increases Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($48.35) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,557.50 ($46.49).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,845 ($50.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,324 ($30.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,906 ($51.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,596.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,450.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93.

In other news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.52), for a total value of £534,000 ($697,765.58).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

