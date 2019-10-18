Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Up 9.5%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57, 399,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 581,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDSN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.60 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 651,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 154,798 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

