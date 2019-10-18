Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Humana by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.09.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

