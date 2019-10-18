Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HII. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $212.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $242.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,019,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 111,804 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

