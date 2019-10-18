HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives $26.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.82.

HCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 607.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1,454.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,764. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

