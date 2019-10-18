HYCON (HYC) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, HYCON has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00229903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.01134682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089735 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 2,995,275,730 coins and its circulating supply is 2,025,833,090 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io.

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

