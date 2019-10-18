HYPNOXYS Achieves Market Cap of $37,864.00 (HYPX)

HYPNOXYS (CURRENCY:HYPX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One HYPNOXYS token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and P2PB2B. HYPNOXYS has a total market capitalization of $37,864.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of HYPNOXYS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HYPNOXYS has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HYPNOXYS Token Profile

HYPNOXYS (CRYPTO:HYPX) is a token. HYPNOXYS’s total supply is 41,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,928,534,801 tokens. The official website for HYPNOXYS is hypnoxys.com. The Reddit community for HYPNOXYS is /r/hypnoxys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYPNOXYS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HYPNOXYS’s official message board is medium.com/@hypnoxys.

HYPNOXYS Token Trading

HYPNOXYS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYPNOXYS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYPNOXYS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYPNOXYS using one of the exchanges listed above.

