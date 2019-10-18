IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $365.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $340.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IAC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.16.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $231.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.30 and a 200-day moving average of $230.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $158.29 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00. Also, CEO Joseph Levin sold 56,703 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total value of $13,652,948.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,516,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,305,995 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,868 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.