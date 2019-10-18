ICOBay (IBT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ICOBay (CURRENCY:IBT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. ICOBay has a total market capitalization of $4,791.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of ICOBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICOBay token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Token Store. In the last week, ICOBay has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00229012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.01123320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00030395 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089411 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ICOBay Token Profile

ICOBay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,646,118 tokens. The official message board for ICOBay is medium.com/@icocalendartoday. ICOBay’s official website is icobay.net. ICOBay’s official Twitter account is @icobaynet.

Buying and Selling ICOBay

ICOBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICOBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

