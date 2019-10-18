II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.06. II-VI has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $687,300. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 164.0% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 600,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after buying an additional 59,265 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

