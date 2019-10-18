iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA) Trading 17.4% Higher

iLOOKABOUT Corp (CVE:ILA) traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27, 228,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 154,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 million and a PE ratio of -42.50.

iLOOKABOUT Company Profile (CVE:ILA)

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software, data analytics, data aggregation, and visual intelligence company in Canada and the United States. It is involved in collecting, processing, and geo-coding street-level image data. The company's solutions include GeoViewPort, a real property focused Web-based application that targets the property assessment and appraisal industry by enabling desktop review of properties, as well as data verification, workflow management, field inspection, and street level photography solutions; and StreetScape, an imagery and real property focused Web-based application.

