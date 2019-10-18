ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.11% of ImmunoGen worth $23,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,025,242 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,870,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after buying an additional 464,147 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 95,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.39. 137,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

